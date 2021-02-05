For President’s Day, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will host a virtual event honoring the six poets throughout U.S. history, who have read their poetry at presidential inaugurations.
According to a YSAC news, the event was inspired by Amanda Gorman’s presentation at President Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 ceremony.
The program will be livestreamed on the YSAC Facebook page and YouTube channel Feb. 15, starting at 6 p.m.
Congressman John Garamendi will introduce the program and touch on the value of poetry and the literary arts and the power of high-profile public readings, it was stated in the release.
The six inaugural poets and works that will be featured include: Robert Frost’s 1961 reading of “The Gift Outright” for John F. Kennedy’s inauguration; Maya Angelou’s 1993 reading of “On the Pulse of Morning” for Bill Clinton’s first inauguration; Miller Williams’ 1997 reading of “Of History and Hope” for Bill Clinton’s second inauguration; Elizabeth Alexander’s 2009 reading of “Praise Song for the Day” for Barack Obama’s first inauguration; Richard Blanco’s 2013 reading of “One Today” for Barack Obama’s second inauguration; and Amanda Gorman reading of “The Hill We Climb” last month at President Biden’s inauguration.
According to the release, Robert Frost wrote a poem specifically for the inauguration that he was unable to read because of the sunlight reflecting off the paper, so instead, he improvised and recited his poem “The Gift Outright,” from memory.
For more information, call 742-2787 or email david@yubasutterarts.org.