Yuba-Sutter-Colusa offices through the University of California Cooperative Extension are planning a virtual healthy soils compost field day next week.
Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops advisor for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area, said the virtual field day is part of a healthy soil demonstration project she is currently working on that looks at the two different rates of yard waste compost in Colusa and Sutter counties.
The outreach event will feature three different speakers who will discuss topics including soil health benefits of municipal compost applied to processing tomatoes, Nitrogen mineralization from compost, and Chitin and compost applications to suppress soilborne diseases.
To virtual healthy soils compost field day is planned for July 28 at 9 a.m.
To register, email acvinchesi@ucanr.edu, or call the local UCCE field office in Colusa County (458-0570) or Sutter-Yuba (822-7515).