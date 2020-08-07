Today marks the second and final day of the virtual Yuba-Sutter Fair Jr. Livestock Auction.
The auction is being held virtually for the first time ever, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release issued by the Yuba-Sutter Fair, the first lot is set to close at 1 p.m. Saturday and the following lots are set to close in staggered form by the lot number.
Species sales will be done in the following order: sheep, swine, beef, goats, turkeys, chickens, rabbits and vocational projects. The auction will conclude with the sale of bred replacement heifers.
The auction will have a soft closing, according to the news release, which means that within the last two minutes of a lot, the time of close will be extended by two minutes if there continues to be bidding activity on that lot.
All animals have a starting minimum price that represents the bare minimum of each lot and all bids are being placed by the head, meaning the bid placed is the price for the whole animal and not price per pound.
To participate in the auction, all buyers must register in advance but registrations will be available through the duration of the auction.
To register or view sale lots, visit https://bidcal.hibid.com/catalog/220292/yuba-sutter-fair-jr-livestock-auction/.
“Upon being the winner bidder of a sale lot you will receive an email Docusign document to indicate whether you want your lot to be custom harvest or consigned to resale,” read the release. “Those emails must be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8. Otherwise, the animal will be consigned to resale.”
For those that do not wish to purchase an animal but would still like to support the exhibitors, there are two options.
Online Add-on support will be available for the duration of the auction at bidcal.com. Non-buyers can add-on to an individual exhibitor through the online auction while the sale is taking place by looking up that individual’s lot or they can purchase a general support add-on that will be equally applied among each species to all exhibitors in the sale.
The fair office will also be accepting add-ons through Aug. 14. Those interested in this option can provide add-on support to an individual, a certain group, or to all of the exhibitors by coming into the fair office and completing an add-on form. The add-on forms are also available at https://ysfair.com/fair/junior-livestock-auction.php.
For more information, call 674-1280 or email sskaggs@ysfair.com.