Editor’s note: If you belong to an organization that typically hosts a community event on Memorial Day, please email adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com with information regarding plans for this year.
Usually, Memorial Day is filled with events honoring the lives of fallen military members such as live presentations, memorial services and events with guest speakers. This year, the usual group events will be quieter, more subdued displays of patriotism in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Many Memorial Day events in the area are on pause this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. What isn’t on pause, local organizers said, is patriotism and taking the time to honor those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
Sierra View Memorial Park Cemetery
“This is kind of uncharted for us,” said Sierra View Memorial Park Cemetery Manager Gentry Baker. “So basically we want to honor the vets, but we want to keep everyone safe.”
The Olivehurst cemetery, which typically hosts a large Memorial Day ceremony will scale back to limit 10 people at the ceremony Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m. Baker said the ceremony will feature the Beale Air Force honor guard, a 21-gun salute and words from Supervisor Andy Vasquez and Richard Brown from the American Legion Post 807.
“We’re trying to keep it where it’s spread out so there's not any more than 10 people per spot,” Baker said. “As of right now we’re hoping to have it set up as a Facebook Live feed.”
Baker said the community can get involved by helping place flags and crosses on all of the veterans graves on Saturday, May 23 at 8 a.m.
“Come out Saturday, bring you gloves and your masks and help place the flags,” Baker said.
He said the memorial park will continue to monitor the regulations established by the local health officers to ensure they comply with rules for group gatherings, emphasizing that the park wants to be respectful of veterans, while keeping community members safe.
Sutter Cemetery
The Sutter Cemetery Office Supervisor Mary Shaw said the cemetery has cancelled it’s Memorial Day service this year. Shaw said this is the first time in her 27 years at the cemetery that they’ve cancelled their Memorial Day service.
“We’re not going to have a service but we are going to put out the avenue of flags and (decorate) veterans’ graves,” Shaw said.
Large American flags will line the streets of the cemetery to honor veterans on Memorial Day. Shaw said visitors are still welcome, but noted that the office will be closed to the public.
Museum of the Forgotten Warriors
There are tentative plans to open the Museum of Forgotten Warriors on Memorial Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..
“We hope to be open on Memorial Day but I still don’t know yet,” Museum President Roberta Spears said. “I’m willing (to open) as long as it’s legal through the counties and through the state.”
Spears said the museum has been closed for the last few months so Memorial Day would be the first time they will be open, if they decide to host visitors. She said the museum would cap the number of visitors to 10 at a time.
“We’re keeping it very low-key, we don’t want to attract a large crowd,” Spears said.
She said people can check the website www.museumoftheforgottenwarriors.org or call (530) 742-3090 for further updates.