For the first time in more than 80 years, Handel’s “Messiah” will not be performed live locally.
Instead, the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus, directed by Corey Kersting, will present a rebroadcast of the 75th annual performance – this year would mark the 82nd annual local performance.
“We had to stop doing live performances (due to the COVID-19 pandemic),” said Chris Kersting, vice president of the society. “So we came up with this idea of rebroadcasting. That’s been a neat, neat experience.”
Chris Kersting said they have presented a couple other re-broadcasted performances this year and for some people it was their first time seeing those performances, while others had the opportunity to re-experience the performances.
“That’s been good, but it’s still frustrating to not be able to perform live,” Chris Kersting said. “The musicians miss it.”
He said Handel’s “Messiah” is an “all-time classic” that has been performed around the world for almost 300 years.
“It’s just a true classic that we love performing and people love hearing it every year; it’s like the start of the (Christmas) season to come hear ‘Messiah,’” Chris Kersting said.
For the last eight years, Chris Kersting said, they have also had a “Messiah for Kids” performance.
“We wanted to figure out a way to present this music in a way that children would understand and appreciate it,” he said.
During that performance, he said, they talk about the music and the lyrics, where they come from and what they mean.
According to a press release from the society, this year, they will be rebroadcasting 2019’s “Messiah for Kids” performance – which features someone dressed up as Handel, who helps Corey Kersting explain the music and lyrics.
This performance also includes the Oratorio Society’s kids choir leading the singing of the “Hallelujah” chorus – the concert is presented by the Yuba Sutter Symphony and Chorus and features some of the major chorus pieces from “Messiah.”
“Messiah for Kids” will be available on the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society’s website – www.ysos.org – starting Saturday at 11 a.m. and Handel’s Messiah will be available beginning Sunday at 4 p.m. – both performances will be available for the several months, Chris Kersting said.
“I just encourage people to watch it and sing along and play along,” he said.
According to the press release, in December 1939, Yuba College instructor Ralph B. van Courtright brought together a group of singers and instrumentalists from the Yuba-Sutter area to give a Christmas presentation of “Messiah.” Each Christmas season since, the oratorio composed in 1741 continues to be performed by the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Chorus and Yuba Sutter Symphony Orchestra.
“Two previous concerts that we rebroadcast this fall have been well received by the public. So we are very excited to offer a rebroadcast of Handel’s ‘Messiah’ and ‘Messiah for Kids’ for our community,” Corey Kersting said in the press release.
“We are encouraging those who have played or sung in Messiah before, to watch the performance and to use their music at home to sing along or play along with the video. And, of course, people can just watch and listen. We hope the presentation helps to bring an element of joy and hope to our community during these challenging times.”