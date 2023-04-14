The world of gaming has evolved over the years and now one of its more modern options, virtual reality, has come to Yuba City.
This submersive experience elevates gaming to both three- and four-dimensional levels, giving players a sense of existing within another realm. Controllers and screens are replaced with headsets and hand-held sensors which allow the user to move his or her “avatar” along with their own body.
This might sound like a toy only the rich and famous could enjoy, but these advanced systems are now becoming more available to the public in the form of arcades.
One such arcade just so happens to be located in Yuba City. Titan VRcade and VR Escape Room opened this past December by 30-year-old Zain Abideen.
“I’ve always been a gamer,” laughed Abideen. “I was visiting a place like this in Chicago and realized that this is what I wanted to do.”
Born in Fiji, Abideen came to America at the age of 11 and grew up in Live Oak. A graduate of Live Oak High School, Abideen then worked as a pharmacist until opening his arcade. Since then, business has been slow but steady and Abideen said the arcade seems to be quite popular for birthday parties.
“We started with just four stations and now we have six, and we just added the two treadmills,” said Abideen.
These treadmills aren’t to be confused as regular exercise equipment. They are advanced omnidirectional gaming tools designed to mimic vibrations and allow its users to walk or run through virtual landscapes without ever leaving the play station.
With over 150 games to choose from, Abideen feels confident that his system has something to entertain anyone. Some of the most popular games include a multiplayer zombie game called “Arizona Sunshine,” an archery simulation game called “Elvin Assassin,” and a “Job Simulator” game which can involve virtual cooking. There is also a selection of educational games which can help children learn about anatomy, conduct virtual science experiments, or explore different parts of the world and solar system.
“One of the things we’re looking into is having class field trips come in from the schools,” said Abideen. “Watching people play these games is really fun. The players can even connect with each other and be in the same game together. They can actually see each other in the game and talk through the headset.”
The headsets used at VRcade are made by Vive Pro and can easily accommodate those who wear glasses. These systems have reportedly fewer headaches and other fatigue symptoms common in 3D operations.
Parties of up to 16 people can be accommodated in the gaming area and bystanders are able to watch each gamer progress on screen. Gaming stations can be reserved in 30-minute increments and single stations can be shared between multiple guests by taking turns and splitting the reserved time. Rates start at $30 for a 30-minute session or $45 for an hour. Points can be earned for every dollar spent at VRcade which, once accumulated, can be turned in for free playtime.
For a more in-depth list of the games and experiences available at VRcade, go to titanvrcade.com. Titan VRcade is located at 362 N. Walton Ave. Suite B in Yuba City and can be contacted by calling 530-418-8595.