VR1.jpg

Locals play video games while immersed in virtual worlds at Titan VRcade in Yuba City on Wednesday. VR stands for “virtual reality,” which has quickly become an alternative form of entertainment.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

The world of gaming has evolved over the years and now one of its more modern options, virtual reality, has come to Yuba City. 

This submersive experience elevates gaming to both three- and four-dimensional levels, giving players a sense of existing within another realm. Controllers and screens are replaced with headsets and hand-held sensors which allow the user to move his or her “avatar” along with their own body. 

