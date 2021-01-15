A virtual Town Hall meeting regarding the Sites Reservoir Project is planned for later this month.
Executive members of the Sites Authority plan to make introductory remarks and a presentation regarding the project during the meeting. Updates will be shared about progress made in 2020 and priorities for 2021. Time will also be allotted for viewers to ask questions and a panel of Sites leaders, agents and consultants to discuss the project.
The virtual Town Hall meeting is planned for Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Those interested in watching must first register at https://bit.ly/2KedCJ8. The meeting link and information will be sent to registered participants via email the day before the meeting.
Organizers are encouraging participants to submit any questions they’d like addressed during the meeting to info@sitesproject.org by Friday, Jan. 22. Submitted questions will be answered first before questions posed during the virtual event.