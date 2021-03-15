Congressman John Garamendi will host a virtual town hall today for district residents to discuss the American Rescue Plan and what the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package provides for local communities.
The relief package, signed into law last week, provides funding for local health care, schools, and essential services like firefighting and public safety, as well as financial relief for those impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
Today’s virtual town hall — on Zoom — is scheduled for 6 p.m. To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3lhAQMF. Participants can also pre-submit questions at https://bit.ly/3lj2iJI.