The Colusa and Glenn Groundwater Authorities will host an online workshop about a Well Monitoring Pilot Program the agencies are implementing.
The voluntary, non-regulatory program will gather information about groundwater use in the Colusa Subbasin while also providing participants with near-real time access to information on well production and groundwater levels at their wells, according to a press release.
Mary Fahey, program manager for the Colusa Groundwater Authority, said the program could help get landowners more involved in the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA) process and the subbasin’s groundwater sustainability plan, as well as give landowners an opportunity to learn a little more about available technology for irrigation management.
“One of the things that we thought would be interesting (is to see) if there was an interest in using the equipment,” said Lisa Hunter, program manager for the Glenn Groundwater Authority. “Irrigation is an art in itself and if growers had access to the information, they have information to irrigate more efficiently.”
SGMA was passed in 2014 and gave local control to agencies to manage their groundwater, according to archives. The Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authorities formed a joint powers agreement to manage the Colusa Subbasin.
“We have to look at conditions and make sure groundwater basins are sustainable into the future,” Fahey said. “... The more landowners understand their production and what’s going on with the groundwater in their area, the better they’ll be able to manage conditions and the better we’ll be able to manage the basin.”
According to a press release, growers and landowners interested in participating in the Well Monitoring Pilot Program will work with the authorities to monitor groundwater use and water levels for three years at participating wells starting prior to the 2021 growing season.
“The idea is getting three irrigation seasons of data,” Hunter said. “It provides a good picture over multiple years and the variations throughout the season.”
Wells are planned to be monitored from April 2021 through October 2023, according to a flyer.
Funding is being provided through the Water Quality, Supply and Infrastructure Improvement Act of 2014 and the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018.
The program will cover the purchase cost of a flowmeter or upgrades to an existing flow meter, if needed; purchase and installation of a pressure transducer (to monitor groundwater levels); datalogger; solar panel; cellular modem; and a three-year subscription for web and mobile access to data gathered.
Participants will be responsible for installation of flow meter per manufacturer specifications; installation of access tube for pressure transducer in well casing; monthly cellular modem costs (approximately $15 per month); and manual reporting of pumping data in the event of device failure.
“(We’re) looking for willing landowners and, being a pilot program, one of the things we want to learn is how many landowners are interested in sharing their data,” Fahey said.
Hunter said the application for the pilot program isn’t available yet but it will be posted to the Glenn and Colusa Groundwater Authority websites.
Fahey said they will likely be able to fund five to seven landowners throughout the subbasin.
“If it’s successful, it’s something we could build on in the future,” Fahey said.
The Well Monitoring Pilot Program Public Workshop will provide an overview of the program, describe incentives and responsibilities for interested participants, review the application process, describe selection criteria for applications received, and answer questions about the program.
The workshop will take place on Monday, Jan. 25, from 4-5:30 p.m. To access the Zoom meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3o76f4l or call 1-669-900-6833.
The meeting ID is 825 5775 3022 and the passcode is 880156.
For more information, visit www.colusagroundwater.org (Colusa) or https://bit.ly/3i6r0eJ (Glenn).