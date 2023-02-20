Officials with Yuba-Sutter Transit said there will be a virtual public workshop Thursday to discuss possible passenger rail service that could include areas such as Marysville and Plumas Lake.

Through the Butte County Council of Governments, a North Valley Passenger Strategic Plan is now being considered that would bring passenger rail service north from Sacramento to Chico with potential stops in Plumas Lake and Marysville, officials said.

