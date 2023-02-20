Officials with Yuba-Sutter Transit said there will be a virtual public workshop Thursday to discuss possible passenger rail service that could include areas such as Marysville and Plumas Lake.
Through the Butte County Council of Governments, a North Valley Passenger Strategic Plan is now being considered that would bring passenger rail service north from Sacramento to Chico with potential stops in Plumas Lake and Marysville, officials said.
“The North Valley Passenger Rail Strategic Plan will determine what is needed to bring passenger rail service northward from the Natomas area in Sacramento to Butte County,” according to the Butte County website. “... The study will be evaluating the existing Union Pacific Railroad corridors coming north from Natomas to Marysville. Then two potential routes from Marysville to Butte County will be evaluated. … The route to Chico north from Marysville is the preferred route, with the route to Oroville being analyzed as an alternate route.”
According to the Butte County Council of Governments (BCAG), the organization received a “Caltrans Strategic Partnership Transit grant to study what is needed to bring passenger rail service” from the Natomas area in Sacramento to Butte County.
“After receiving the Notice to Proceed from Caltrans in September, BCAG conducted a Request for Proposals (RFP) in October 2021, retaining AECOM to assist in the development of the study,” according to BCAG. “A project kick-off meeting was held in early January 2021 with AECOM and San Joaquin Joint Powers Authority (SJJPA) staff to initiate work on the study.”
During the free virtual public workshop on Thursday, which is slated to start at 5 p.m., the team involved in the project will be providing preliminary information on the plan.