The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Yuba-Sutter did not change on Thursday, according to Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu.
As of Thursday evening, there were 22 confirmed cases -- eight in Yuba County and 14 in Sutter County. Three people have been hospitalized due to the virus and the area’s first coronavirus-related death was announced on Wednesday.
In her daily update, Luu told residents to brace themselves for the long haul as the public health emergency is not expected to peak until mid- to late-May.
“The intention is that we need to continue our good efforts thus far on social distancing, so that we can continue to stretch that peak out, so it would be later and later to allow our healthcare system to do more planning -- more robust preparation,” she said. “In addition, the analogy I want to show is that the peak shouldn’t be a top peak like a mountain, but more like a hill so that it really spreads out the number of cases on any one day so that our hospital, our clinics, and overall the region’s ability to respond to this pandemic will be adequate.”
Luu said her office has heard about some residents ignoring the state’s stay-at-home order for activities like family barbecues or large basketball games. She encourages Yuba-Sutter residents to honor the order to mitigate the spread of the virus.
“Those people are not only putting themselves at risk, but their family members, friends, and others in this community,” Luu said. “The stay-at-home order is the only way to interrupt the transmission of the virus, reduce the number of deaths, and minimize the impact on our community’s health care system.”
Workers Needed
While many people are at home and out of work because of the public health emergency, some industries are continuing to operate as essential services and are in need of workers.
“There are still employers out there that are hiring and we are trying to get that information out through our Facebook and website,” said Caron Job, director of the Yuba County One Stop.
Some of the Yuba-Sutter industries in need of workers include manufacturing, restaurants, box stores, farming and health care professions, with available positions as mechanics and heavy equipment operators to cart runners and people to help facilitate take-out and online orders
“I just want to encourage people that if they need help with employment and preparing for employment, please call us,” Job said.
One Stop facilities in the area are temporarily closed to the public during the stay-at-home order. Still, staff members from each facility are working behind the scenes sending newsletters and updating their social media and websites with up-to-date information on job postings.
Some people don’t have access to those information channels. Job said her team is still putting up fliers in front of the building for job searchers that don’t have internet access.
“We are in the stages of planning on how to deal with this situation if this continues,” Job said. “We are looking at setting up ways for people to have mock interviews online to help them prepare, as well as to work with them on resumes.”
Yuba County residents can find available job postings at www.yubacoe.org/onestop or on Facebook (@YubaCountyOneStop). Sutter County residents can find more information at www.sutteronestop.com or on Facebook (@SutterCountyOneStop).