The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for organizations tasked with driving tourism to communities. But that hasn’t stopped Visit Yuba-Sutter from doing what it can to highlight the area’s best features, even if the tourism industry is experiencing a lull.
Visit Yuba-Sutter was created by the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association, which formed in 2016 after hoteliers around the area banded together to add a 2 percent tax on overnight stays, with all of the proceeds going toward establishing a tourism improvement district.
One way the group has been creative during the pandemic was by enticing the History Channel to come shoot an episode of “It’s How You Get There” to highlight the region and its offerings. Even more recently, the group organized a contest to have local photographers submit photos of the Yuba-Sutter area.
“For us, the biggest thing was as we get more pictures we are able to highlight some of the talent from around our region, but at the same time, it builds up our arsenal of photos for marketing purposes,” said Jacob Young, vice presidents and treasurer of the Yuba-Sutter Lodging Association. “It’s a win-win all around.”
Young said the group plans to hold similar contests in the future. He said instead of the group focusing its efforts on highlighting events going on in the area, which have largely been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, the group is working to build on its virtual platform, which can go a long way in encouraging outsiders to want to visit the area.
The impact to the area’s tourism industry has been felt across the board. With less people staying, there are less people paying the overnight tax at hotels, which is essentially the group’s main funding source. He said it’s still unclear how those lost funds will impact Visit Yuba-Sutter’s efforts moving forward, though they have restructured their budget and resorted to working remotely to save on costs.
In the meantime, the group has bolstered its efforts on connecting with local residents.
“The nice thing about Yuba-Sutter is that we are very abundant in outdoor activities, like hiking, biking, hunting and fishing,” Young said. “For us, it’s about focusing less on the events that we would normally be highlighting and now we are focusing on what there is to do in our area that can be done during the pandemic. While the main intent for the tourism entity is to get people from outside into the area, part of that too is letting locals know what options they have in the area.”
Young said the Visit Yuba-Sutter website can connect local residents with various recreational options that they might not know are available, whether it be a hike through the Sutter Buttes with the Middle Mountain Foundation or a trip to Collins Lake in the fall after trout has been planted – there’s even a 2-day public trout derby tournament at the lake in November, put on by NorCal Trout Anglers. With fall coming up, other seasonal draws include hunting, Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland and Plumas Street in Yuba City where Halloween events are planned.
To find more information about local events or other offerings, go to www.visityubasutter.com.