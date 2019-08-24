Ellis Lake has been the topic of many discussions lately. Community members said they think the area has potential to be great, but some things need to change. Here’s part two of three of what local residents had to say about it what can be done to make Ellis Lake better.
Gladys Crarete, 45, Yuba City:
Q: Do you think Ellis Lake is a valuable asset to Marysville?
A: Yes, it has nice views. But you can’t even get in.
Q: What do you think are the lake’s biggest issues?
A: It’s nice but it’s dirty. There’s a lot of homeless people too.
Q: What do you think can be done to make Ellis Lake better?
A: Both cleaning and the homeless. Both are issues.