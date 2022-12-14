Yuba County Library hosted a volcano project event on Tuesday to help kids learn about the science behind volcanic eruptions and chemical reactions.
The event was developed by librarian Lindsay Johnson as part of the library’s Imaginer program, which provides science-based projects and activities for young patrons. “Imaginer-A-Volcano” gave kids an opportunity to participate in a craft while learning about chemical reactions, Johnson said.
“We’re establishing science-related activities in our program as a way to teach kids about natural science and let them have fun making things,” she said. “To them, it’s especially fun seeing the bubbles come out and seeing a chemical reaction.”
Alina Alverez, 10, and her sister Monique, 8, were able to construct their own volcanoes out of plastic bottles, large pieces of paper, baking soda and vinegar. Both girls said that neither of them had seen a baking soda volcano before, but were excited to see the results.
“We’re learning about volcanoes in school, so this is perfect,” Alina Alverez said.
Johnson explained that adding vinegar to baking soda creates a foam that produces carbon dioxide gas, which creates bubbles. When applied to this project, the foam represents lava erupting from each volcano.
Several programs at the library are centered toward arts and crafts or reading, but integrating Imaginer events has helped integrate science-oriented projects. Other Imaginer projects include an egg drop, flying model airplanes and building space capsules. The library organizes a science, technology, engineering or math project once per month, Johnson said.
“Kids are learning scientific concepts in school through STEM programs, so adding these projects allows the library to serve as an additional resource to kids in school,” she said.
The girls’ mother said that she was glad the library is expanding its program to include science projects.
“I enjoy anything that they have to offer. It’s a bonus that it’s educational. It makes education fun for the girls,” she said.