Monique Alvarez, left, and Alina Alvarez, right, create baking soda volcanoes at the Yuba County Library in Marysville on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba County Library hosted a volcano project event on Tuesday to help kids learn about the science behind volcanic eruptions and chemical reactions. 

The event was developed by librarian Lindsay Johnson as part of the library’s Imaginer program, which provides science-based projects and activities for young patrons. “Imaginer-A-Volcano” gave kids an opportunity to participate in a craft while learning about chemical reactions, Johnson said.

