After working 30 years for the federal government and, before that, at an airline company, Gisela Hamilton, now 82, was looking for something to do in her retirement that did not involve dealing with the public.
She worked for Social Security and not all her interactions with people were very pleasant over the years.
“You sometimes had bad interviews,” Hamilton said. “People that screamed at you, over the phone or in person and maybe a half hour later they’d be back again and doing the same thing.”
The Sutter County resident found what she was looking for working as a volunteer at the Yuba City Police Department handling evidence. She has been with the department for 22 years and has logged around 10,000 volunteer hours, according to Yuba City Police Department Community Policing Coordinator Katy Goodson, who has worked for the department for 13 years.
“I feel like I know a lot but she knows even more,” Goodson said.
Back in 1997, she saw an ad in the newspaper for Yuba City Police Department’s Citizen Academy, a class for residents that educates them about the department. The department had recently started a volunteer program that required 16 volunteer hours a month and Hamilton thought that was something she could do.
Prior to volunteering at the police department, Hamilton worked with the Regional Emergency Shelter Team, that provided temporary housing for homeless families at different local churches in coordination with Hands of Hope. In addition she spent five years volunteering at the library teaching adults how to read.
“I always had to have something extra to do,” Hamilton said.
Over the years she has done a little bit of everything for the department from working the Sikh festival parade to walking the farmer’s market to coordinating voice checks for homebound people that have no friends or relatives in the area. However, the majority of her hours are logged in the evidence department where she works Tuesday-Thursday, typically from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
“The reason I really like being in evidence, I don’t have to deal with the public,” Hamilton said. “I still get along with the public, I just prefer a job where I don’t have to deal with them.”
The person she works closest with is evidence technician Shannon Gardner. Gardner’s desk is located in the room where items collected by the department are housed on shelves. Hamilton is one of only two volunteers who is allowed to go into that part of the department which is closed off by a locked gate. Hamilton’s desk is located in the room connected to where the evidence is stored. Her main job is handling evidence that is no longer needed by detectives or investigators and is either returned to the its owner or destroyed. She writes letters for people to pick up their items and logs what has been destroyed or returned.
The items Hamilton deals with in evidence include guns, drugs, cell phones, DVDs, CDs, wallets and other items taken from suspected criminals during investigations. For items such as drugs, Hamilton has to log the type and amount of what has been collected and will be destroyed.
“My lists have lists,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton sat at her computer one afternoon in her blue volunteer polo, a jar of candy and a large tub of gummy bears set out on her desk invitingly for anyone who might visit the evidence department. She said the gummy bears are the officers favorite.
“It’s the friendly people here, they’re like my family,” said Hamilton referring to why she’s continued to volunteer at the department. “If I have a problem at my home that needs some help I can ask somebody here and they’ll come and help.”