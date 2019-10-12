Helen Perkins has volunteered with the Marysville Police Department for seven years, but her start in public service goes back around 40 years to when she started working for the department as a 20-year-old typist-clerk who wrote out reports and as a dispatcher.
From there she went to work for Yuba County as the supervisor of the court’s criminal division until she retired. After a few years of not being involved, she started organizing a neighborhood watch program with the coordinator at the Marysville Police Department. The coordinator suggested Perkins join as a volunteer. That was 2012. Seven years later, Perkins coordinates the eight volunteers for the department and was described by Police Chief Christian Sachs as “one of our most outstanding volunteers.”
The Marysville department, Yuba City Police Department, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office and Sutter County Sheriff’s Office all have some form of volunteer program that help alleviate the workload on their sworn officers.
“Our volunteers are a critical part of our organization,” Sachs said.
The volunteers at the Marysville Police Department help with records, crowd and traffic control at special events, patrols and work in the in the department’s front lobby, among other tasks.
“It’s very rewarding and I think you make new friends, “Perkins said. “I think it’s very healthy to stay active and in touch and I like being involved in the community.”
In 2018, when the department had six volunteers, they combined to log 1,107 hours of service, according to Sachs. With pay at the department starting at $15.07 an hour, the department saved approximately $16,000.
Applicants must fill out an application, do a sit-down interview and submit to a background check. Once hired, they go through basic orientation training. Five people have been interviewed and are currently going through the background check process, according to Sachs.
“You don’t really need the experience,” Perkins said. “We need more volunteers and there’s always something for somebody to do here.”
Gisela Hamilton has always been a volunteer for something. If her kids were involved in something she would be there also volunteering. In 1997, Hamilton enrolled in the second-ever Yuba City Police Department Citizen Academy, which is a prerequisite for people who want to volunteer for the department.
Some 22 years later and Hamilton has logged 15,000 hours for the department, according to community policing coordinator Katy Goodson. Most of that time has been spent working in evidence where Hamilton started working in 2000.
Hamilton said she started working one day a week in evidence but gradually increased her time there to her current schedule of three days a week. Her duties in evidence include the returning of items collected during an investigation and either returning, destroying or donating objects that come through.
“I’m on the computer mainly,” Hamilton said. “It’s fun getting rid of stuff.”
Hamilton is now in her 80s and while she hopes to teach someone the ropes of evidence in the near future, she’s not ready to give up her position.
“I want to cut back but part of me doesn’t want to relinquish anything,” Hamilton said.
Volunteers at the Yuba City Police Department have to put in a minimum of 16 hours a month. The volunteer program has 33 participants and 22 people are currently going through the Citizen Academy, according to Goodson.
The academy is done in the spring and the fall and is a 12-week course on Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. After completing the academy, applicants must pass a background check. Goodson said volunteers run documents to the court, do vacation checks, write parking citations, monitor store parking lots and data entry.
“We’re a support system,” Goodson said.
Goodson estimated that the volunteers save the department approximately $10,000 a year.
While most of the volunteers are retired or of retirement age she said 25 percent are younger people who are hoping to go into law enforcement.
“An hour’s worth of work is an hour’s worth of work,” Goodson said. “It’s valuable to the city.”