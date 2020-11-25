Plumas Lake resident Loraine Avila was one of the Yuba College students prepping Wednesday for the free community Thanksgiving meal being served today in Marysville.
Avila, 21, said she participated in high school and decided she wanted to help out again.
“I liked it, it was a nice gesture,” Avila said. “... I think everyone should have a chance to have a Thanksgiving dinner and then I think it’s really nice for the community to come together and help out all at once.”
Roy Hansen, chef/instructor at the college, said he has been involved in the community meal for 10 to 12 years and that it teaches the students many lessons.
“I think it’s not only important for the community, but for the students to learn that we are in the hospitality and service business and we basically count on the community to come patronize our establishments and support what we do … and we give back with our talents to the community so they can go ahead and have a nice meal for those in need,” Hansen said.
“... I’ve seen it in the past, people who have never had a Thanksgiving meal before ... Just seeing their eyes cheer up as they’re having their first Thanksgiving meal, it really sends a message to (the students) that they can really affect lives.”
Alex Gaud, 45, of Plumas Lake was carving turkey at her work station and said she has always loved volunteering.
“It’s important for people to be involved in their communities, the people receiving these meals, for them to feel that they are accepted in our community, giving back and bringing us together as a whole,” Gaud said.
Dave Browne, of the Marysville Kiwanis Club, was also prepping food at the Marysville Elks Lodge on Tuesday.
“It’s Thanksgiving, a lot of people are having a hard time and especially with the coronavirus going around, it’s hard for a lot of people, it’s something we do, try to give back,” Browne said.
Kassie Holck, one of the organizers of the event with the Marysville Elks Lodge, said this year’s community Thanksgiving meal looks different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of hosting it within the lodge, meals will be served curbside at the Habitat for Humanity parking lot, along with delivery for those who can’t leave their homes.
A number of organizations – including the Elks Lodge, Kiwanis Club, Rotary Club, Yuba College Culinary Arts, California Water Service Operation Gobble, The Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank, and Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way – came together this year to make sure people are able to have a Thanksgiving meal.
Holck said the Elks Lodge has been putting on the meal for about 35 years.
“I like Thanksgiving because I get to see everybody come together,” Holck said.
She said there are a number of people who don’t have family or aren’t able to leave their homes, so this gives them the opportunity to not only get a Thanksgiving meal but also to chat with whoever delivers their food.
John Nicoletti, deputy director of Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter, said there are a number of programs that are federally or state run for people in need that aren’t available on Thanksgiving Day so this offers people an opportunity to have a meal.
“We have just a fantastic reward of being able to serve others in the community,” Nicoletti said.
He said, as of Tuesday, they’re preparing to serve about 1,000 meals.
Curbside pickup for the meals will be available from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter parking lot, 202 D St., Marysville – the outdoor dining option has been canceled.
For more information on the delivery option, call 645-2003.