Volunteers with Friends for the Preservation of Yuba County History (FPYCH) on Saturday played the roles of a few of Marysville’s early pioneers during the Gold Rush in the 1800s – most of whom are buried at the historic Marysville Cemetery, believed to be the first city-owned cemetery west of Colorado.
FPYCH has worked for over two decades to organize tours throughout the year to help raise money for restoring the headstones of Marysville’s early settlers.
Some of the refurbished tombstones were on display for the public on Saturday at the Flowers, Tombstones & Tales tour at the historic Marysville Cemetery.
Victoria Tudor, a board member of FPYCH and chairperson of the City Cemetery Commission, said due in part to the cemetery being sandwiched between the levee and a river, flood damage does occur every once in a while. In fact, Tudor said that about every 10 to 15 years the cemetery gets under 15 feet of water, causing damage to the cemetery and its occupants.
Through the help of community donations and volunteer work, many of the tombstones have been successfully restored – one in particular was the first stop on the hour-long tour Saturday.
The gravesite of Anna F. Helene was remade recently with a fresh tombstone and displayed for the public.
Each stop along the tour came with a story from one of the volunteers of FPYCH. W.H. Sampson, who emigrated west from New Zealand and died in Marysville on Nov. 29, 1861, helped rename the town from Yubaville to Marysville, according to the FPYCH volunteer playing the role of Sampson during the tour.
The town, Sampson said, was officially named Marysville after Mary Covillaud, a member of the Donner Party.
Each pioneer migrated to Marysville around the time it was founded in 1850 as the 10th city in the country with each one living essentially regular lives in town. Charles Andrew Binney arrived in 1849 and helped start the first railroad from Marysville to Oroville, according to the Binney character.
One of Binney’s most notable historical facts was that he was revered as the oldest train conductor in the world. The whole Binney family is buried together as is often the case at the cemetery, Tudor said.
One of the next stops on the tour was the gravesite of the Subers family. Historian Sue Cejner-Moyers played the role of Mary Subers, a librarian for 35 years at the first free library west of the Mississippi.
Cejner-Moyers during her re-enactment said that when Subers retired she was one of the highest paid ladies in the area making $100 a month.
Subers was also a member of the first Marysville High School graduating classes in 1855 and got to see everyday items like cars, airplanes and telephones get created, Cejner-Moyers said.
Cejner-Moyers finished her presentation by saying that Subers devoted her life to getting people interested in reading – a fun fact for many walking the tour, Loma Rica resident Brenda Rogers said.
Rogers, who made her first trip to the cemetery, loved hearing the facts about the library and Subers’ dedication to the written word, calling it another lesson for the brain. FPYCH will continue its fundraising tour on the second Saturday in October at the Tales of the Crypt event where individuals will play the role of different pioneers
In the meantime, Tudor said the group is looking for volunteers to help preserve the grounds and keep the cemetery in pristine shape. To volunteer to help restore the cemetery, search FPYCH on Facebook or email FPYubaCoHistory@aol.com.