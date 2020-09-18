There are a number of local sites designated along the Yuba River for volunteers to help clean up today (Saturday) during the 23rd annual South Yuba River Citizens League cleanup event.
This year, SYRCL community engagement manager Daniel Belshe said it runs over a 12-day span from Sept. 16-27 to allow for less populated gatherings and proper social distancing in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Belshe said about 15 sites will be open for clean-up duty today, including one at both Hammon Grove Park and Sycamore Ranch, starting at 9 a.m.
To register for a cleanup event visit yubarivercleanup.org and choose a site and time to pick up some trash along the Yuba River, Belshe said.
Over the past 20 years, the Yuba River cleanup has removed more than 120 tons of garbage and recycling. Last year alone, 900 volunteers helped remove 15 tons of trash and recycling from the Yuba and its watershed in four hours.
“Our river community is looking for a way to give back to the Yuba and remove trash from beaches and trails, even with the risk of COVID on the rise.” said Belshe in a news release. “Social distancing doesn’t allow for large gatherings like our normal cleanup, so this year volunteers will be heading out on their own during specified times and locations to remove trash. We are not organizing volunteer groups but encouraging folks to volunteer with your family. ’
Belshe said groups are usually kept to less than 10 per site.