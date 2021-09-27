Mixed in a sea of rising clouds of dust and yellow shirts, community volunteers came together Saturday for a much-needed and long-overdue clean up of Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville.
Sponsored by JustServe.org, local group SAYlove along with more than 100 volunteers, including city leaders, converged on the park to do everything from picking up trash to clearing out weeds in an effort to help restore the beauty and usefulness of the recreational area.
“We are trying to do as much work as we can to prepare the ballfields to start using them again,” said Marysville City Manager Jim Schaad. “That consists of mostly clean up, removal of weeds … we had somebody volunteer and come in yesterday to grind up all the stumps from several dead trees.”
Schaad said Saturday’s effort was something that hasn’t been done in the community in a long time.
“This has not happened out here for several years,” said Schaad. “Vice Mayor (Bruce) Buttacavoli had a vision to get these fields back in shape and start using them again. At the same time, councilmember (Dom) Belza was working with SAYlove and other groups to start utilizing community groups to help our public works staff get more work done. This is one of the first projects we chose.”
Speaking with Marysville councilmember Belza at the event, he said doing a clean up like the one at Beckwourth Riverfront Park will have long-term benefits.
“This has been something that’s been talked about as far as the softball fields go, so we’ve got a few different groups that are wanting to utilize the fields -- one of them being American Legion who want to have travel ball tournaments in the future, Yuba County Office of Education has expressed interest in wanting to use the parks and fields,” said Belza. “We’ve gotten some inquiries about slow-pitch softball leagues and some different things like that. So, coming down here and looking at it with our manpower from the city it’s daunting. Being able to partner with volunteer groups and seeing so many people out here … it’s cool. Many hands make light work.”
One of the volunteers at the event, Abigail Fremd, said she joined the effort on Saturday because she wanted to help the community.
“I think that it is a really good thing that SAYlove is doing out here, trying to help not just in Yuba City but try to outreach to the whole Yuba-Sutter area,” said Fremd. “I just think it’s a really good message and I really enjoy servicing our community.”
The effort on Saturday was thanks in part to area government officials who saw a need for this type of work at the park.
“There’s been an ongoing relationship that’s being developed between the city of Marysville, SAYlove, the different volunteer groups … really it’s just the community coming together to recognize the needs and meet those needs and just trying to make a positive difference and clean stuff up,” said Belza.
Both Belza and Schaad said future events like this were very “likely” to happen again. When asked, Belza said, “absolutely.”
“I think, and I don’t want to speak too prematurely on it, but I believe that there’s talk about creating an actual Marysville SAYlove chapter … the city definitely wants to maintain relationships and efforts and work with the community,” said Belza. “My hope, personally, is that things like this inspire more residents to step up and want to volunteer. You take pride in your community, you take ownership over it and that’s a positive change. I think this is something that is going to be happening for a long time going into the future.”
Schaad said clean-up efforts like the one that happened Saturday in Marysville are something he hadn’t seen where we previously lived.
“I’m just totally excited. This would not have happened in my previous community. The community support is amazing out here,” said Schaad. “SAYlove, City Impact, Justserve, the American Legion ball team, you can’t ask for a better group of people.”