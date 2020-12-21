A woman who drove through the distribution at the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank on Monday morning to pick up food for a Christmas meal stopped at one of the stations and thanked one of the volunteers.
“‘Thank you so much, you blessed me this Christmas,’” said Ashten Phillips, recalling what the woman said to her. “That just made me cry. She wasn’t expecting so much and it’s something that’s really going to help her family.”
Phillips is the director of community well-being at Adventist Health/Rideout and helped create the hospital’s partnership with the food bank to provide Christmas meals to thousands in the community.
The partnership started Monday at the food bank in Yuba City where volunteers set up at four stations put food in the trunks and back seats of cars that drove past the food bank. The food bank does monthly distributions at its site but the hospital provided ham, turkey, and a vegetarian option.
The people who came through had pre-registered with the food bank and qualified based on income and household size. Food bank CEO Michelle Downing said the distribution had prepared for 200 people to come through between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Approximately 1,800 hams and 300 turkeys are available to be given out this week by the food bank with the help of the hospital.
Downing’s daughter, Karlee Downing, volunteered Monday morning on her day off work. She walked boxes of produce, butter and macaroni to those enrolled in a supplemental food program for senior citizens. As each car left her station and drove off, Downing waved and said, “Merry Christmas.”
“It warms my heart being able to help people getting some food when they can’t go out grocery shopping,” Downing said. “Seeing the faces when they receive food, it warms me up.”
One station down, Leonard Jones and Shannon Goods worked the milk and mashed potato table. Goods works for Adventist Health.
“I guess just making sure everyone in the community is able to get something to eat,” Goods said about her favorite part of volunteering. “Especially at this critical time, so many people in need. It’s just great to be able to give to them.”
Jones has been volunteering at the food bank for eight years.
“I really don’t know what it is, I just like doing it,” Jones said. “I like helping people, that’s my biggest thing. I feel like I’m giving back.”
Michelle Downing said the distribution program is supported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture along with donations from local community partners including Adventist Health/Rideout.
“Our mission is truly about helping those that are in need through partnerships,” Downing said. “… We have such an abundance of food that really I think there shouldn’t be anybody hungry. We have so much, and we have such good partnerships.”
Jeff Swanson, the executive director for the Rideout Foundation, the philanthropic and charitable arm of the hospital, was also on hand volunteering at the food bank. He said there has been an effort in recent years to educate the hospital’s foundation board about the importance of supporting community well-being efforts. Swanson said the board unanimously approved partnering with the food bank on Dec. 14.
“We see this as one of our critical needs,” Swanson said. “The work that this organization does in the community is critical.”
He said being at the site volunteering, makes the impact of the food bank clear.
“When you actually give it to someone and see the faces and see the families it’s going to impact there’s nothing greater,” Swanson said. “Seeing is believing I would say. If you can see, then you really believe in the need and the impact you can make.”
The food bank and hospital distributed meals later on Monday at the Towne Center on Plumas Street and also at the Richland Housing Authority. Today they will be doing homebound deliveries in Yuba County to seniors over 60 and doing the same on Wednesday.
“Just making an impact on individuals who need it who don’t otherwise have a way to provide,” Phillips said. “If we can lessen that burden in any way then that’s what we want to do. That’s what we’re here to do.”