Even though the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s isn’t until Sept. 10, organizer Diane Warnock said there is currently a need to get volunteers willing to help with the event.
“We are having a challenging time getting volunteers for this year’s walk and need some help,” Warnock said in an email.
According to Warnock, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Yuba, Sutter and Colusa residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City.
Warnock said even though the COVID-19 pandemic may still have an impact on who can attend, the association is moving forward with the event. She said the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers will remain a priority.
“Yuba City Walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more,” Warnock said in a statement. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines will be adhered to ensure Walk events are safe for attendees. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.”
To learn more about volunteering, register a team, make a donation, or receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit act.alz.org/yubacity.