There are only a couple days left to vote for the 2022 Best Of Yuba-Sutter Readers’ Choice Awards.
New this year for the voting public is the opportunity to vote once per day in each category and the ability to vote again after the 24-hour period has expired. However, at 11:59 p.m. on July 30, the voting period for this year’s awards will end.
Those who vote will see local businesses listed under many different categories competing to be the best of 2022 in their category. While you can vote once per day in each category, registering under aliases may result in your votes being disqualified.
The following rules apply to this year’s awards:
– Voting is free of charge and nominees are listed in alphabetical order.
– Registering under aliases may result in your votes being disqualified.
– Votes are only accepted until July 30.
– If you see an entry that is located at the top of the category, features a small write up, map, and more information, etc., that is an “enhanced listing.” That person has paid to have this listing.
In order to be included in the 2022 Best Of Yuba-Sutter Readers’ Choice Awards voting process, nominations had to have been received by the Appeal by June 25. From Aug. 1 to Aug. 31, winners will be contacted. On Sept. 28, the “Winners Showcase” is scheduled to be published inside the Appeal.