There are only a couple days left to vote for the 2022 Best Of Yuba-Sutter Readers’ Choice Awards.

New this year for the voting public is the opportunity to vote once per day in each category and the ability to vote again after the 24-hour period has expired. However, at 11:59 p.m. on July 30, the voting period for this year’s awards will end.

Tags

Recommended for you