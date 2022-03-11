Ahead of the June 7 primary, Sutter County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston said Friday that registered voters in the county will be receiving registration verification postcards in their mailboxes over the next few days.
Johnston said the postcards that voters receive will have information in the Sutter County elections system that includes a voter’s name and current address.
She said if the information on the postcard is correct, then the voter does not need to do anything. However, if the person listed at the address no longer lives there, then residents are asked to mark the related box and return the postcard so officials with Sutter County elections can update their files.
“We do a number of verification steps prior to each election; this is one that is over and above the Elections Code requirements,” Johnston said in an email. “We also are in continual contact with the National Change of Address (NCOA) system, local health department, Secretary of State, and receive changes from other counties if a voter has moved to another California county and registers there.”
Johnston also said most voters don’t realize that they need to re-register if they move. She said it was a “popular misconception that when they send the post office a change of address it makes it to the county Elections office, when it does not. They are two separate systems.”