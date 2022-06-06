Today is the day voters can either hand in their ballots or go to one of the many polling locations to cast their ballot in person for the June 7 direct primary election.
While a majority of those on the ballot are running in uncontested races, there are several key positions on the ballot for both Yuba and Sutter counties.
Those running for local contested races in Sutter and Yuba counties include:
Sutter County
– Dan Flores and Courtney Ortega for Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Two
– Amanda Hopper and Jennifer Dupre for Sutter County District Attorney
Yuba County
– Andy Vasquez, Eric Mallow and Kristopher Kramer for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District One
– Jon Messick, Zachary Cross and Bob Bagley for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five
– Donna Hillegass and Tambra Courtright for Yuba County Clerk
– Francisco Reveles and Anna M Meyerpeter-Newman for Yuba County Superintendent of Schools
– Brent Hastey and Wayne Bishop for Yuba Water Agency, South Division
In early May, mail-in ballots were sent to each registered voter in Yuba and Sutter counties. To return a completed ballot received by mail, ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received no later than seven days after today. There is no postage required to return a ballot. Mail-in ballots can be deposited at any official drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Drop boxes are at the following locations in Yuba County:
– Yuba County Government Center (parking lot), 915 8th Street, Marysville (available 24/7)
– Yuba County Government Center (main lobby), 915 8th Street, Marysville (available during normal business hours)
– Linda Fire Protection District, Station 3, 1765 River Oaks Boulevard, Plumas Lake (available 24/7)
Drop boxes are at the following locations in Sutter County:
– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City
– Sutter County Clerk Recorder, 433 Second Street, Yuba City
– Sutter County Fire Station, 2340 California Street, Sutter
– Live Oak City Hall, 9955 Live Oak Boulevard, Live Oak
– Pleasant Grove Fire Department, 3100 Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove
For more information about Yuba County elections or to find your polling location, which will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, visit https://www.yuba.org/departments/elections.
“Voters can find their polling place listed on the back of their County Voter Information Guide, or approximately one week before the election voters will be able to look-up their polling place at www.yuba.org/election. The state also has a look-up for voters to locate their polling site: https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov. This site also contains other voter status information,” Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass previously said. “Voters who wish to vote at a polling site on Election Day will be asked to surrender the ballot they received in the mail. If they are unable to surrender their ballot, poll workers will be required to determine the status of that ballot before a precinct ballot can be issued.”
Sutter County Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston previously said voters in the county can go to the location on a blue envelope that was sent for in-person voting with a paper ballot.
Sutter County in-person voting locations that will be available from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day include the following:
– AK School, 1700 Camino De Flores, Yuba City
– Dell Wayne Estates, 3120 Live Oak Boulevard, Yuba City
– East Nicolaus Fire Department, 1988 Nicolaus Avenue, Nicolaus
– Franklin Elementary School, 332 N. Township Road, Yuba City
– Live Oak Community Building, 10200 O Street, Live Oak
– Pleasant Grove Fire Department, 3100 Howsley Road, Pleasant Grove
– Riverbend Elementary School, 301 Stewart Road, Yuba City
– St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1390 Franklin Road, Yuba City
– Sutter County Elections, 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City
– Sutter Union High School, 2665 Acacia Avenue, Sutter
– Tierra Buena School, 1794 Villa Avenue, Yuba City
– United Pentecostal Church, 2649 E Onstott Road, Yuba City
– Veterans Center, 1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City
– Walnut Avenue Community Center, 1431 Walnut Avenue, Yuba City
– Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds (Flower House), 442 Franklin Avenue, Yuba City
For questions related to voting in Sutter County, visit www.suttercounty.org or email elections@co.sutter.ca.us or call 530-822-7122.
For those with special needs, call 1-800-TDD-VOTE. Disability Rights California also will be operating a statewide voting hotline on June 7 at 1-888-569-7955.
To find a ballot drop-off location nearest you, visit https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.
For more information about today’s election, including polling place locations, visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections.