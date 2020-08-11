A lifelong resident of Yuba City, Wade Kirchner, has officially declared his candidacy for a seat on the Yuba City City Council, according to a news release. Elections are this November.
“COVID-19 has made this the most crucial election cycle most of us will ever face,” said Kirchner in the release. “I know it is time for me to step up and fight for Yuba City to thrive again.”
He said his top priorities, if elected, will be to help small businesses stay alive and to maintain public safety by trimming the budget of non-essential items.
Kirchner spent 20 years as a sales manager in the private sector and the past 14 years teaching in the Yuba City Unified School District. He holds a Bachelor’s degree and a teaching credential.
Kirchner was born at Beale AFB, and is now an honorary commander and member of the Beale Military Liaison Committee.
Kirchner’s wife, Lisa, and their 13 year-old son, Jack, are co-owners of the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox and supporters of the Acting Company. Kirchner is an active member of Kiwanis.
“The next four years will make or break Yuba City,” said Kirchner. “We need dedicated, intelligent leaders to solve these challenges.”
He is making a run for one of two at-large seats up for election this year. He will face incumbents Manny Cardoza and Shon Harris, as well as Gerry Mains.