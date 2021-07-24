Members of the community along with local nonprofit Casa de Esperanza grabbed center stage at the Yuba-Sutter Marketplace Saturday morning to raise awareness about sexual assault and domestic abuse and violence.
The Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event returned this year and spotlighted men in women’s high heels walking multiple laps around the mall.
Casa de Esperanza Sexual Assault Project Director Magdalena Arroyo said there were approximately 25 participants who made the high-heeled walk.
Some displayed signs, others simply walked proudly in support of such a serious issue.
Daniel Lamons, who helps run a family advocacy program at Beale Air Force Base, said that it is likely that one or more people in attendance Saturday either have experienced some type of abuse or are currently involved in a domestic situation.
Lamons said events like a Walk A Mile In Her Shoes will help make that person aware of where the resources are to help survivors of a domestic situation.
All it takes is a simple conversation, Lamons said, to move the issue to the next step.
“It could motivate them to go to the next level like calling the police, child protective services or any kind of agency that could offer the support that the person needs,” Lamons said.
Casa de Esperanza’s role for those in need is simply to be a friend lending an ear.
“If you just need to talk to someone we’re (here),” Arroyo said.
Arroyo said the nonprofit can provide counseling, referrals to other agencies, and can assist with restraining orders in domestic abuse situations.
While many shut down following an assault, Arroyo said it’s important to be vocal and reach out to a trained person who can assist a survivor with steps to move forward and take their life back.
“People don’t understand the pain you're going through if they don't know about it,” Arroyo said. “It's very hard to get past it when people aren’t able to tell their story.”
Vanessa Ramirez, a senior airman at Beale, participated in her first Walk A Mile In Her Shoes event on Saturday.
Ramirez knows that assault victims tend to feel they’re to blame following an incident. She pleaded with those suffering in silence to reach out to Casa de Esperanza to get on the path toward recovery.
“Don't be afraid to seek help (because) people really do care about you,” Ramirez said. “That way you can start healing.”
For more information about the nonprofit, visit Casa de Esperanza’s Facebook page (@CasadeEsperanzaNorCal) or call 674-5400.