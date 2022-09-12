Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Participants place their promise flower near the start of the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event to raise money for a cure to Alzheimer’s disease. 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

Hundreds gathered at Gauche Aquatic Park on Saturday morning to celebrate once again an in-person Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, which raises money for research to find a cure for the debilitating and devastating disease. 

Long-time Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Linda Baker said Alzheimer’s is one of the few deadly diseases that does not have a cure. 

