Hundreds gathered at Gauche Aquatic Park on Saturday morning to celebrate once again an in-person Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, which raises money for research to find a cure for the debilitating and devastating disease.
Long-time Alzheimer’s Association volunteer Linda Baker said Alzheimer’s is one of the few deadly diseases that does not have a cure.
Baker said there is no pill or treatment to cure Alzheimer’s disease.
However, that does not stop local organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association from working tirelessly to raise funds.
According to Alzheimer’s Association Chief Program Officer Claire Day, Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event raised over $65,000 not long after the walk kicked off in person for the first time in nearly three years.
Day said the goal is to raise $85,000 by the end of the year, which would surpass the 2019 total by $10,000. The public can donate to an eventual cure for Alzheimer’s disease by visiting https://bit.ly/3cZ0K8k and clicking donate, Day said.
All donations will continue to be accepted online until Dec. 31, according to the website.
Morgan Stonefelt, senior director of Alzheimer’s Association in Northern California/Northern Nevada, said 45 registered teams, 196 registered individuals and the $65,000 raised were all up from three years ago.
One of the registered teams carried purple flowers with them on Saturday for the promise garden ceremony. Purple flowers, Day said, symbolize a family who has lost someone to Alzheimer’s disease.
Kelly and Brian Lowe, both of Yuba City, led their team into Gauche Aquatic Park with the uniform of their late grandfather, Kelly Lowe’s father.
Kelly said her dad was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at 62 years old and died just two years later. As someone who is turning 62 this year, Kelly said the fact that her father died almost three years later really “hits home.”
It’s important for anyone dealing with Alzheimer’s to know your limits when it comes to caregiving, Lowe said.
When Grandpa Bill was first diagnosed, Lowe and her husband thought they could do it all when it came to caregiving.
But Kelly Lowe said that was not realistic, and so she and her husband eventually turned it over to professionals while they continued to support from afar.
Brian Lowe said it was one of the worst things he ever experienced, watching Bill progress through the disease. At one point, Grandpa Bill did not even recognize the family any more.
“It’s not a fun process to watch somebody go through that,” Lowe said.
Lowe remembers Grandpa Bill as a funny guy and somewhat stubborn when it came to family barbecues.
He remembers one time when Grandpa Bill messed with the knobs on the barbecue to when he finally lit the match, all the steaks literally popped up into a nearby tree, while grandpa’s eyebrows were burned off.
Brian recalls Grandpa Bill saying that he needed a “trim” anyway.
Alzheimer’s Association Program Coordinator Denise Davis said it is important to know the warning signs for Alzheimer’s disease.
Two of the more common signs, Davis said, are forgetfulness or short-term memory loss and lack of good judgment or reasoning.
Davis, who lost three family members to Alzheimer’s disease, said as someone gets older it is important to keep stimulating the mind similar to the way someone exercises the heart.
“What is good for your heart is good for your brain,” Davis said.
Davis said everyone needs to exercise at least 30 minutes, five days a week, reduce trans fats and increase eating green leafy vegetables.
Also, Davis mentioned challenging your brain like learning to play a musical instrument or studying a new language. It’s also key, Davis said, to stay socially active by attending events like Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
For more information, visit www.alz.org or call the nationwide 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900.