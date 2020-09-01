Yuba City’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will go on, but it will look a little different this year.
Shellie Gregoire, local walk manager, said the organization as a whole was anticipating that they wouldn’t be able to have a large-group event because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
So, this year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is everywhere.
Gregoire said there won’t be an event at Gauche Aquatic Park in Yuba City like usual, but they are encouraging small teams of friends and family to walk around the community.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, there will be a virtual opening ceremony and Promise Garden Ceremony at 9 a.m.
The walk is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and the planted Promise Garden – which will be view-only – will be up from 9 a.m. to noon at Civic Center Field on Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
Gregoire said while there are “scheduled” times for the ceremony and walk, people can participate anytime and the ceremony will be recorded so people can access it after it’s posted.
She said while the fundraising goal was $90,000, they’re just trying to get as much participation as possible – as of Tuesday, nearly $33,000 had been raised.
“It’s been a difficult year for many, many people and we just want to continue the momentum moving forward with our mission,” Gregoire said.
Each year, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises money with a goal to have a world without Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
For more information, visit act.alz.org/yubacity2020.