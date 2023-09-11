The 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event on Saturday in Yuba City included 296 participants and 58 teams, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. Locally, more than $81,000 was raised to help the fight to end Alzheimer’s thanks to Saturday’s event. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, all funds raised will “further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.”
Walk to End Alzheimer's
- Photos by Chris Pedigo
