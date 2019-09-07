Spirits were high and decked out in purple for the 2019 Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday.
About 400 people laced up their sneakers to participate in either the one mile or two and a half mile walk that began and ended at Gauche Park in Yuba City.
When arriving back at the park, participants were greeted with a live band and applause from the River Valley High School cheer team.
“This community is so supportive,” said Becky Robinson, regional director for the North Valley Area Alzheimer’s Association. “I’ve been to a lot of walks and the community spirit is what really keeps them going and successful.”
Robinson, who has been to the Yuba City walk each year since it began seven years ago, said these walks are meant to be a day of celebration and unity.
“This is such a tough disease,” said Robinson. “There are not always moments to celebrate when you are dealing with Alzheimer’s but these walks bring everyone together to show their support for each other.”
By the end of the walk on Saturday, a total of $58,615 had been raised, just under 60 percent of the $100,000 goal. Walk organizer Shellie Gregoire said donations will continue to be accepted online until December 31. To donate locally, visit www.act.alz.org, click on Find Your Walk and search for Yuba City, Ca.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association website, 77 percent of all of the money raised goes directly to Alzheimer’s care, support, research, awareness and advocacy.
People of the walk:
Wade and Holly Welch walked in the Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s for the second year on Saturday, joined by their friend Lisa McIntyre who was walking for the first time.
“We all know somebody that has been effected by Alzheimer’s,” said Holly Welch. “It really is an over-arching disease. Everyone is touched by it in some way.”
The trio, who all live in Wheatland, said they were walking for their friend Brenda, and proudly carried their flowers with her name written on the pedal.
“We were all crying during the walk, but they were good tears” said McIntyre.
“You don’t know just how much a person looses because of the disease,” said Holly Welsh.
All three said they are already planning to attend the walk next year.
As a financial advisor for Edward Jones, Yuba-Sutter resident Diane Harnock said she acts as a support and resource person for many of the caretakers of those with Alzheimer’s Disease in the Yuba-Sutter area.
“The caretakers just as much if not more support then the patients,” said Harnock.
Harnock, who serves on the local Walk committee with seven others, started volunteered at the Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s six years ago because of a personal connection with the disease but took on the role of regional leader when Edward Jones became the national sponsor of the Walks four years ago.
“This event really brings out a passion when you see it first hand,” said Harnock. “And it has been amazing to watch it grow each year.”
For the second year in a row, Donna Harter, of Chico, volunteered her time at the Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday to show her continued support, she said.
“I see the impact of Alzheimer’s Disease and what it does to relationships, finances, really every part of life,” said Harter. “I’m going to keep coming out until we find at least one single survivor.”