Linda Baker, a participant of many Alzheimer’s Disease fundraiser walks in the past, said the nation is facing a crisis regarding the disease.
Baker has seen suffering first-hand in her own family and even lost her brother-in-law to Alzheimer’s Disease.
AD is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the country, killing more than breast and prostate cancer combined, according to alz.org.
“I wanted to get involved to show them some support,” Baker said.
Baker, Shellie Gregoire and many others will do their part on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the annual Yuba City Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Gauche Park in Yuba City.
Currently, the total raised is $48,387 with 268 people signed up for the walk. Gregoire, the event organizer in both Yuba City and Chico, expects about 500 people to sign up.
“The walk raises awareness and funding to find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” Gregoire said.
Gregoire said the theme of the walk this year is “leading the way to the first survivor.”
Both Gregoire and Baker believe that first survivor has been born, meaning a cure for AD is closer than people may think.
Gregoire said her father-in-law passed away from AD two years ago
“When you see the devastation it takes, it’s heart-wrenching,” Gregoire said. “From personal experience it’s very difficult explaining to my kids why their grandfather doesn’t recognize them any more. With Alzheimer’s you lose them way before they actually pass away.”
The facts about Alzheimer’s Disease are staggering. According to alz.org, 5.8 million Americans are living with AD – a number that is projected to grow to nearly 14 million by 2050. The website reports that every 65 seconds someone in this country is diagnosed with the disease.
The cost to the nation and taxpayers is also hard to fathom. Alz.org reports that costs associated with caring for AD patients in the country is $290 billion – a number projected to balloon to $1.1 trillion by 2050.
Change and an eventual cure needs to happen now, Baker said.
It starts with walks like the one in Yuba City on Sept. 7.
“The whole idea behind the walk is to gather people and get them to see that there is support for the caregivers and loved ones. I think it’s encouraging that the word is getting out,” Baker said.
Baker said that caregivers are a huge part of the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease, and consequently has important advice for any caregivers out there.
“Take care of yourself,” Baker said. “If you’re not well you can’t care for the person you love.”
To volunteer or donate for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease visit https://act.alz.org/site/TR?fr_id=12098&pg=entry.
The daily life of an Alzheimer’s patient
Marty Brown said she tries to keep every day with her mom, Betty Everett, exactly the same, starting with the days that Brown visits her to the ones where Everett will come over to Brown’s house. The two see each other about five days a week -- four at The Gardens -- and the other at Brown’s house. Brown said her mom comes over on Sundays for some television, dinner and solitaire.
They watch the same shows, eat the same snacks and even say good-bye the same way.
“News and 60 minutes, that’s the only two shows she can connect with,” Brown said.
Brown said she came back into her mom’s life after Everett’s husband passed away in 2009. At that point, Brown said Everett was in her 70s and had been dealing with Alzheimer’s for about five years. Everett is 88 years old, living at The Gardens – an Alzheimer’s Care and Dementia Care facility owned by Adventist Health/Rideout.
Brown, who has personally watched Everett deteriorate over a number of years – one of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s – said caring for an Alzheimer’s patient is like saying a “long good-bye.”
“She’s gone a little bit each day,” Brown said. “Someday she won’t know me, but so far it hasn’t happened.”
Brown, 62, said if there is a benefit of the disease it’s that a person has time to spend with the other in an intimate setting.
Both of them are grateful for the extra time they get.
“I say, ‘Mom I don’t know what I would do without you,’ and she says the same thing,” Brown said. “It tears you up.”
KNOW & GO
WHAT: Walk to end Alzheimer’s disease
WHEN: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
WHERE: Gauche Park, 421 C Street, Yuba City
CONTACT: Shellie Gregoire, 895-9661 or yubacitywalk@alz.org
ONLINE: To find a local support group visit https://www.alz.org/events/event_search?etid=2&cid=0.