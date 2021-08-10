Whether you’re new to town or been here all your life, learning about the area can always be something that never gets old.
On Saturday, Judy Mann, director of the Info-Center in Marysville, restarted her Hidden Treasures of Marysville walking tour after the pandemic put a halt to doing activities such as these in the community.
The tours are sponsored by the Marysville Art Club and for Mann, history is at the heart of what she does.
“This is what history is all about,” Mann said. “People sharing their stories with us. It’s all about rediscovering our history. I like to do little tidbits.”
Leading the walking tour on Saturday was Roger Funston. He said before COVID there were many tours being done, but this was the first since the pandemic first took hold in the state and country.
“A lot of Marysville residents don’t know about these little places,” Funston said.
Besides local historical buildings that the walking tour covered, the group also was able to visit with local artists at the Four Fourteen Gallery in Marysville. Supporting local artists and galleries is something that is important to Funston.
“Unfortunately, COVID was devastating for many artists,” Funston said.
The tour also took participants to local shops and businesses that not only create their own history, but preserve items of the past.
One such item was a Haney & Poole jewelry safe currently located inside Welton Realty at 317 D St. in Marysville.
The 8,000-pound safe, originally made around 1900 in New York, was shipped to Marysville around 1910 by way of an old shipping channel that went straight into Marysville.
According to local history, it was used primarily to store diamonds and other items by Haney & Poole. Later, Young’s Jewelers used the safe as well to store valuables.
Over the years, the combination to the safe was lost and eventually an expert was called in to open the safe. The process took about three hours.
The tour also highlighted local landmarks such as the Beckworth Trail, the newly-donated Rotary Club clock, the Bok Kai Temple and people such as Katie Lim who made impacts on the community.
The Info-Center in Marysville is located at 317 Fourth St. For more information, you can visit the center on Facebook or call 740-2418.