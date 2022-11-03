The Sutter County and Yuba County agricultural commissioners announced that the area walnut buying period began on Tuesday and will continue through the end of April 2023.
The establishment of a walnut buying period is required by each county’s Walnut Theft Prevention ordinance, officials said. These ordinances were established to deter thefts from commercial walnut growers by creating a timeframe for purchases, as well as the use of documentation to identify growers.
“The Walnut Theft Prevention ordinances are intended to deter theft, and proof of ownership is a mandatory requirement of the ordinances,” Yuba County Agricultural Commissioner Stephen Scheer said in a statement.
As the second-highest valued agricultural commodity in both Yuba and Sutter counties, in 2021 there were 39,413 harvested acres of walnuts in Sutter County with a market value of $121,405,000, according to the Sutter County 2021 Crop Report. In Yuba County, there were 17,193 harvested acres of walnuts last year with a market value of $55,705,000, according to the Yuba County 2021 Crop Report.
“The walnut buying period is the declared conclusion of harvest for the Chandler variety of walnuts by the Agricultural Commissioners, after consultation with walnut growers, during which non-processing walnut buying operations within Sutter and Yuba counties may lawfully purchase and receive walnuts that have not been dried or processed,” officials said.