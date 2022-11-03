The Sutter County and Yuba County agricultural commissioners announced that the area walnut buying period began on Tuesday and will continue through the end of April 2023.

The establishment of a walnut buying period is required by each county’s Walnut Theft Prevention ordinance, officials said. These ordinances were established to deter thefts from commercial walnut growers by creating a timeframe for purchases, as well as the use of documentation to identify growers.

