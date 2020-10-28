Local agriculture commissioners announced this week that the walnut buying period will begin Monday in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Due to walnut theft ordinances in place in both counties since 2014, the window to legally purchase walnuts will extend through April 30, 2021.
“The Walnut Theft Prevention ordinances are intended to deter theft, and proof of ownership is a mandatory requirement of the ordinances,” said Sutter County Agricultural Commissioner Lisa Herbert.
According to a release issued by Yuba County, the walnut-buying period is the declared conclusion of harvest of the Chandler variety of walnuts by the agricultural commissioner, after consultation with walnut growers, during which non-processing walnut buying operations within Sutter and Yuba County may lawfully purchase and receive walnuts that have not been dried or processed.
Walnuts are the second-highest valued agricultural commodity in both Yuba and Sutter Counties. According to the 2018 Sutter County Crop Report, 37,841 acres of walnuts were harvested in Sutter County with a market value of $85,956,000. The Yuba County 2019 Crop Report reported 16,767 harvested acres with a market value of $54,326,000.
There are similar ordinances in place in Butte, Tehama and Glenn counties as well as several counties to the south of the Yuba-Sutter area.
Additional information about the walnut buying period can be found on each county’s Agricultural Commissioner’s website. For Sutter County, visit https://bit.ly/2G7wsja or for Yuba County visit https://bit.ly/2HAXNKW.