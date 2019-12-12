Growing tree crops might save the farmer from having to plant a new crop every year, but it still requires the same year-round work to ensure the highest quality product makes it to the table.
Sib Fedora of Fedora Farms in Meridian recently finished his walnut harvest for the year. He’ll stay busy over the winter months despite the rain and cold weather.
“Now that harvest is over, we can go in and pick up any dead limbs that came down during harvest. We’ll spray to control weeds around the trees and put down fertilizer. Once it dries out, we’ll start pruning the trees, which is about 2-3 months of work,” Fedora said.
Around springtime, the walnut trees will start to leaf and flower. That’s when Fedora will do some more spraying and start irrigating his orchards. That process is maintained throughout the summer, and he has to take steps to control insects as well.
“Once you have an orchard, you are busy all year long,” Fedora said.
When planting a new walnut orchard, growers typically have to wait around four years for the trees to start producing. Orchards need a level ground to ensure the fields don’t flood or else the tree’s roots can be damaged.
Once the tree is planted, the grower has to nurture its growth and put in tree stakes to ensure it grows properly. Fedora has had orchards that are over 75 years old still produce, though typically a particular orchard’s lifespan will run about 35-40 years.
Growers have to know when the tree is at its peak ripeness, because as soon as the walnut is mature, it needs to be harvested. The longer it goes without being harvested, the lower the quality of the crop. During harvest, growers shake the trees to remove the walnuts. The walnuts are then swept into rows and picked up using special equipment.
Once the trees have been harvested, the walnuts are placed in a large bin and hauled to a processor, like California Valley Nut Company south of Yuba City.
“Once we receive them, the hulls of the walnuts are taken off, and any sticks or excess debris still present is removed,” said Chris Silva, owner and president of California Valley Nut Company. “We wash them, and then send them through a huller to remove the outer hull. From there, they are hand-sorted or laser-sorted before we put into a drying tub to bring it to the right moisture content.”
From there, the walnuts are marketed around the world. Silva said the majority of their products are sold as in-shell, though some sell them already shelled, which is more labor intensive.
Silva said the ongoing trade war has hurt the industry in some markets like China and India. The industry now looks to the Middle East, which is a big market for the commodity.
Walnuts were the second-most valuable commodity grown in the Yuba-Sutter area in 2018, coming second only to rice. Walnuts grown in the Yuba-Sutter area generated a total of $128,255,000 last year, and more than $204 million the year before.
“Walnuts are tremendously important to the local economy,” Fedora said. “If you look at the last 10 years, there’s been a strong change from row cropping to orchards, because it’s a more consistent producer and you typically have better returns. That not only benefits the grower, but the tractor salesman, fertilizer sellers, truckers and the whole industry involved in the process.”