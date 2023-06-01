Last week, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Yuba Sutter Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrested 39-year-old Joseph Woodruff on multiple felony warrants from Nevada and Yuba counties, Nevada County officials said.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 13000 block of Licha Lane in Oregon House on May 24 where Woodruff was located. He was booked into Yuba County Jail on four Nevada County felony warrants and for offenses in Yuba County, officials said.

