Spring is well on its way and many are eager to get outdoors and enjoy the nice weather, including mosquitoes.
Officials from the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District recently reported why the critters are showing up on warm winter days recently, since this is not the norm.
The type of mosquito people are currently swatting at, Anopheles freeborni, is a spring and fall mosquito that overwinters as an adult mosquito.
“After hibernation for several months, the mosquitoes obviously become very hungry and, therefore, emerge for short periods of time to feed and take a blood meal,” according to a news release.
The mosquitoes usually come out when the temperature reaches about 60-65 degrees Fahrenheit.
“These types of mosquitoes do not multiply this time of year,” according to the release. “Instead, they feed and return to their hibernation shelters.”
This type of mosquito is not a common carrier of the encephalitis or West Nile virus. Due to the short activity time of this breed, weather conditions and accessibility to the target area, the District is hindered from control at this time of the year.
“After a period of warm days this mosquito’s life cycle will come to an end,” read the release.
In the late summer and fall months the mosquito will be controlled with the District wide spray program. According to the release, at the time of the spray program, people are recommended to protect themselves by using appropriate repellents and wearing long sleeve shirts and pants during dawn and dusk periods.
Homeowners are also asked to inspect homes and yards thoroughly and remove any standing water that may cause mosquito production.
“This is a very important part of helping reduce mosquito numbers,” read the release. “Water is necessary for three of the four life stages of the mosquito. The egg, larvae, and pupae are aquatic. The fourth stage is the adult mosquito. In the summer the four stages of the mosquito life cycle may require as few as three to four days, while in cooler periods of the year they require several weeks to become adults.”
Officials recommend that homeowners complete a thorough inspection of their premises to look for various standing water situations, such as: fish ponds, bird baths, tin cans, water cans, saucers under potted plants, old tires, clogged roof gutters, wading pools, ornamental ponds, watering troughs, rain barrels, street gutters, house coolers units, tree holes, leaking faucets and water in basements or under the house – especially in heavy rain fall years and seepage years.
For more information, contact the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District at 458-4966 or visit the District’s website at www.colusamosquitoabatementdistrict.com.