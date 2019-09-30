The light weekend drizzle put a temporary damper on fire danger, but warmer weather is forecast for this week and weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
Robert Baruffaldi, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said the coming week should bring light winds with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees.
“We have a trough of low pressure that’s lingering over the region and it’ll start to move eastward Tuesday and Tuesday night with some 5-10 mph northerly winds,” he said. “It should get a little warmer Tuesday but below normal this time of year.”
He said high pressure on Wednesday will warm temperatures into the mid-80s.
“Following that for Thursday and into Friday, we have a trough of low pressure over the West Coast but it’s not strong enough for precipitation and will keep temps in the 80s,” he said. “Sunday, there will be high pressure building and it might get warmer into the upper 80s – still nice weather for this time of year.”
Baruffaldi said the moisture helps keep the fire danger low but only until things dry out.
“Getting rain on the dry brush will give it more moisture so if a fire does start, it’ll be slower spreading,” he said. “For the areas that got some rain, it gives them some relief until it dries out again and it can dry out pretty quick if there’s a northerly wind.”