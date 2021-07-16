A slight warming trend is forecast for the Yuba-Sutter region this weekend with the possibility of a thunderstorm late Sunday and into Monday.
Emily Heller, meteorologist for the National Weather Service Sacramento office, said temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 90s this weekend and into next week – triple digit temperatures are not anticipated until Tuesday.
“Other than that, breezy onshore winds are expected in the afternoons,” said Heller.
According to Heller, there is a possibility of an isolated thunderstorm late Sunday evening and into Monday.
“There is a better chance of thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills but it is possible there could be a Valley storm,” said Heller.
Should a thunderstorm happen, the weather event could bring gusty winds and brief, heavy showers as well as dangerous lightning which could bring potential for fire starts, according to the National Weather Service.