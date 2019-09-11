The thousands who were killed or injured in the terrorist attack against the U.S. 18 years ago were remembered yesterday during a ceremony hosted by members of the Yuba-Sutter Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (a group of firefighters).
Brad Hudson, a member of the society, said what happened on 9/11 is too easily forgotten about so his organization wanted to do something visible for the Yuba-Sutter community to honor them.
Washington Park in Marysville was filled with local residents and first responders from Yuba-Sutter fire departments, who joined together to pay their respects. The ceremony began with bag pipes and a presentation by members of F.O.O.L.S. It was followed by honor guards who lowered and raised the flag on the corner of 10th and E streets.
“I’m happy that people from almost every department in Yuba-Sutter came out. The turnout was bigger than expected,” Hudson said.
Shelly White, a member of the Foothill Fire Department said she traveled an hour to be a part of the ceremony because she said every department was devastated when 9/11 happened. She wanted to make sure as many departments as possible were represented.
Local residents were happy to be in attendance.
“When I see all of this, everyone together and everyone who served, it gives me hope for America,” said Charlene Smith, a local EMT mom.
Ken Clark, a retired Sutter County Fire Department volunteer of 40 years said he remembers watching the news and witnessing the Twin Towers being hit. He was still with the fire department at the time and said he went in to work early to be with his partners.
“It’s good to see other people remember. There were more people killed that day than Pearl Harbor. To me, this was very personal,” Clark said.
Other guests in attendance enjoyed the atmosphere of the ceremony.
“If we did more of this there’d be less hate in the world,” said Linda McGonigle, a Yuba-Sutter resident. Her son is a deputy sheriff in Yuba County. “It means a lot that people come out and show support. Patriotism isn’t dead.”