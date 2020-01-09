The Yuba Water Agency named directors Randy Fletcher and Brent Hastey as the agency’s chairman and vice chairman for 2020.
The appointments were made by the board of directors during a meeting on Tuesday.
“It is an honor to be able to serve the community and Yuba Water Agency,” Fletcher said in a press release. “In the past few years, we’ve done some really great things that positively impacted the region, and these next few years are going to be huge for Yuba County.”
Fletcher, a Yuba County supervisor, has been on the board since 2015. Hastey, who holds one of two at-large positions, has also been on the board since 2015 and was the previous chairman.