Yuba Water Agency officials approved a $10,000 grant on Tuesday to help the Yuba-Sutter Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) purchase training and materials for its volunteers who provide direction and emotional support to area victims.
The Yuba-Sutter TIP was established in 1994 to support local law enforcement, hospital and ambulance services by responding to all 911 requests with immediate on-scene support for victims of crime and survivors of tragedy. Before a TIP volunteer ever responds to a call, they must first receive 55 hours of training, in addition to monthly trainings.
“Being present in someone’s tragedy is a sacred experience,” said Lou Binninger, program director, in a press release. “When TIP is involved, hurting people get better care here than elsewhere in America. We are grateful for all the community volunteers and contributions to support our mission.”
The funding is part of the Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program, which was created in 2018 to financially assist first-responder agencies in Yuba County. Since its inception, the program has supported 13 agencies with $138,500 in grants.