The Yuba Water Agency approved a grant this week to help the Marysville Fire Department purchase new swift-water rescue equipment.
The $10,000 grant is part of the agency’s Bill Shaw Rescue Equipment and Training Grant Program and will help the fire department replace its equipment, which is currently near the end of its service life. The money will be used to purchase new ropes, soft and hard rigging gear, and rescuer and patient harnesses.
“The Marysville Fire Department provides crucial rescue and emergency services for Yuba County residents and people recreating along the Yuba River,” said Yuba Water Agency Director Mike Leahy in a press release. “This new equipment will ensure that they are properly equipped to respond to dangerous situations.”
Since the grant program was created in 2018, it has supported 14 agencies with $168,500 in grants. The program was designed to support first-responder agencies in Yuba County pay for rescue equipment and specialized personnel training and covers one-time costs of up to $10,000 per applicant annually.