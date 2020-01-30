Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of articles covering the recent Yuba County Candidate Forum at the Yuba County Government Center on Jan. 29. Part two in the series will run on Saturday and include comments from candidates running for a Yuba County Superior Court judge seat. Video of the forum can be found on the Appeal-Democrat’s Facebook page.
They discussed power generation revenues, forest management projects, Ellis Lake, water rights and climate change – two candidates running for a position on the Yuba Water Agency Board of Directors participated in a forum on Wednesday night hosted by the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce and Appeal-Democrat.
The candidates running for one of two at-large director positions on the board include incumbent Charlie Mathews and challenger John Nicoletti.
Following is a summary of each candidate’s responses:
Q: How should power generation revenues be spent by YWA?
(The agency took over power generation facilities from Pacific Gas and Electric Co. in 2016 and is realizing additional revenue totaling 10s of millions of dollars.)
Mathews said his goal is to keep enough in reserves to take care of the operation and maintenance of the agency’s facilities. He said he’d also like to have citizens from the community come up with ideas on how the money should be spent.
Nicoletti said the first priority for those funds should be flood control. He said in addition to that, the money could be used for improving the levee system to ensure the county is best prepared for the next big flooding event.
Q: Is YWA doing all it can to protect us from flooding and drought?
Nicoletti said he believes the agency is doing all it can. He said the area’s levee system is the strongest in the United States and when the state increased its levee regulations, the area didn’t have to do anything because the county had already met those requirements. The Marysville Ring Levee will also exceed those standards, he said.
Mathews said he also believes the agency is doing a tremendous job. In terms of flooding, the agency is working to better understand atmospheric rivers and how to mitigate their effects. He said the area’s levees already meet the state’s highest flood standards. Additionally, the agency is continually working to find better ways to manage its water supplies and deliveries, he said.
Q: It seems like YWA is looking for ways to spend the money it’s accumulating. Could the language of the law be changed to allow YWA to distribute funds to projects not directly related to water? Are there risks to that?
Mathews said any changes would require a legislative act. He said currently, monies distributed by the agency can only be used for water-related projects. He said the act does allow the agency to repay the county for its investments over the last 50 years, and the county has a much broader latitude to use the funds for projects unrelated to water.
Nicoletti said the agency is seeing a tremendous sum of revenue coming in. He said the biggest threat of having the Legislature become involved is that they could attempt to take over the agency, but he believes that would be a tall order due to the agency’s proven success for managing itself.
Q: Why are you the strongest candidate for the position?
Nicoletti said he makes himself accessible to the public and likes to stay involved in the community. He said he understands the issues and that his focus is on protecting and improving the community.
Mathews said he’s been a farmer for over 50 years and served on many boards that have been successful. He said he understands how to make the right choice at the right time, which is an important asset in contributing to the water agency.
Q: What can YWA do to help protect homes and property from wildfire?
Mathews said the agency is participating in the forest management project called the Blue Forest Initiative. He said those types of efforts led by the private sector often lead to better results. He said managing the county’s forest can help bring down the threat of wildfires but won’t eliminate it completely.
Nicoletti said the Blue Forest Initiative is the newest model and is going to work. He said the agency has been active in funding projects to help protect communities, particularly in the foothills above New Bullards Bar. He said he looks forward to helping more areas throughout the foothills and county with projects to better protect those communities from wildfire.
Q: What can be done by the Yuba Water Agency to improve water conditions in Ellis Lake?
Nicoletti said anything can be done by the water agency as long as Marysville officials want it. He said the solution to Ellis Lake is dilution. He said the best way to do that is by adding some wells and treating the water, as well as keeping the lake’s fountain running to aerate the water. He said the lake could also be solarized to help cut back on some of the costs.
Mathews said he and another community member offered to put $10,000 of their own money up to help fix a pump that brings fresh water into the lake from the Yuba River but the city declined to go that route. He said the solution is bringing in fresh water, and that well water and aeration won’t do the job.
Q: Can the agency distribute its dollars from power generation sales to citizens? Is that legal?
Mathews said the agency is limited in its ability to distribute its funds. He said the county has broader powers. In the short term, he said, the agency can repay the county for its investments over the last 50 years. A long-term solution would be to have the legislature update the law as to what the agency can spend its monies on.
Nicoletti said the state Legislature is currently looking into how PG&E is run and that the possibility of the state breaking up the utility is on the table. He said the agency generates power and that community choice aggregation is an option, which would allow the agency to procure power on behalf of county residents and businesses. He said the agency would have to negotiate with PG&E on a lease agreement to set rates for the community.
Q: Most of the YWA board members are county supervisors…is that a good makeup?
Nicoletti said he thinks the configuration is productive. Since the board brought in county supervisors and two at-large positions, he said, the agency has been very consistent and conservatively run. He said that helped the agency through some trying times before the big revenues started coming in.
Mathews said the agency board was originally comprised of members from advisory boards from around the county, which worked well. He said he’s interested in finding a more open and accessible way for the community to choose the projects they want, rather than having small group making the decisions.
Q: Climate Change: Do you think it’s real or not? What sort of effects could it have on local water supplies and businesses, as well as our safety from flooding?
Mathews said the area was hit with flood events on several occasions throughout the 1900s. Toward the latter part of the century, the floods became even more powerful. Whether you call it climate change or not, he said, he believes there’s a chance an even bigger flood event is out there.
Nicoletti said the agency’s system monitors the amount of precipitation the area receives. He said with that knowledge, officials decided to build the dams higher. Since then, he said, rain events have far exceeded the capacity of those dams several times throughout the decades, so agencies have learned to manage their resources differently, especially during atmospheric rivers.
Q: Does YWA have anything to do with water rights and/or how surface water can be used?
Nicoletti said YWA has junior water rights, which were suspended at the end of the last major drought. That has everything to do with managing surface water, he said. He said the Lower Yuba Accord helped the agency work with farmers to leave the water they normally would’ve pumped in the river to later be sold and delivered south of the Delta. He said its been a productive deal for both farmers and the agency.
Mathews said the last time the agency sold groundwater, it was selling at $660 an acre foot. In the original accord, they could only sell it for $125 per acre foot, he said, so that’s resulted in a large amount of income coming to the agency. He said the agency’s water rights are being challenged every day, particularly with the state wanting more water to go untouched out through the Delta and into the ocean.
Q: Is the second spillway at New Bullards Bar needed? What will it help accomplish?
Mathews said water levels in the reservoir need to reach a certain elevation in order for the current spillway to be utilized. The secondary spillway would be located at a lower elevation, so if a big storm is expected to hit the watershed, the agency can make more room in the reservoir before it hits, he said. He said there is great merit in the project but the agency should go about it in a cost-effective way.
Nicoletti said the estimated $180 million to construct the secondary spillway is an absolute bargain. He said once it is constructed, it will give the agency a better ability to drain the lake ahead of a significant weather event. By draining the lake quickly and before a weather event, he said, it would make the entire community safer.