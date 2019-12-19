The Yuba Water Agency rewrote its vision statement last year to reflect its commitment to improving the quality of life for Yuba County residents. They are backing that up by funding the development of a strategic plan focused on identifying ways to drive economic growth in the county.
The agency hired Applied Development Economics to develop the plan. Terri Daly, administrative manager for the Yuba Water Agency, said improving the prosperity of the county is going to take more than just a continued investment in reducing flood risk and ensuring a sustainable water supply.
“There are some things on the list that Yuba County has already developed – such as a strong healthcare sector. There are a lot of things on that list that Yuba Water Agency can do, and a lot that we can’t do, so it’s going to take everyone rowing in the same direction,” she said. “The goal with all of this is to develop a community blueprint, so we can all be moving in the same direction, with a community-wide effort to develop a robust, diverse Yuba County economy and improve the well-being of Yuba County residents.”
The initial study, which cost the agency $59,000 to develop, was presented to the board recently and highlights four main areas of opportunity: infrastructure expansion; education and workforce development; tourism and hospitality; and technology clusters. Each broad category also identifies potential actions and specific areas that could benefit from further research.
A few examples of potential economic drivers identified in the study include implementing a Highway 65 bypass at Wheatland and further expansion of Highway 70 through Marysville (infrastructure expansion); developing post-secondary education and training programs in water technology, forestry management and agricultural technology (education and workforce development); exploring opportunities to increase access and support facilities to the Yuba and Feather rivers for recreational activities (tourism, hospitality and entertainment), and evaluating the market for a water and energy research center or business hub (technology clusters).
Daly said the agency’s biggest takeaway from the study was the overwhelming support it received from the community while it was being developed. She said those familiar with it aren’t just hopeful and excited but also confident that much of it can be achieved by building on the county’s past successes. The agency’s board gave the go-ahead to complete the report, which is estimated to cost $110,000.
“So, now the consultant team will do a deeper dive into some of the suggested projects to analyze the economic impact of the projects and how to accomplish the initial recommendations,” Daly said. “The next steps are to fine-tune and prioritize the list of recommendations and then work collaboratively with our community partners to turn this plan into something actionable.”
She said Jackie Sillman, who is leading the agency’s community impact efforts, will continue to identify ongoing efforts in the community and work to integrate all the efforts into a cohesive plan. The agency is also working with other local government entities to identify the best steps forward.
The agency expects to have a final report completed by early 2020. To view the initial study, go to https://bit.ly/34ANSe5.