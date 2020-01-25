The Yuba Water Agency provided $110,000 worth of grants to two local fire departments to help purchase equipment for water-related emergencies.
The Marysville Fire Department was awarded a $100,000 grant to purchase a new “quick-attack” vehicle capable of accessing river bottom off-road terrain and roadways to patrol levees and support water-rescue efforts.
The four-wheel-drive truck will be equipped with a tank, pump and hose for fire suppression; swift-water rescue equipment; light-weight extrication equipment; high-powered lighting with infrared capability; small agriculture pump for evacuating water from flooded areas; and tools for vegetation management.
“Right now, we don’t have a four-wheel-drive vehicle capable of doing anything near the river bottom areas, so this vehicle will really provide us the opportunity to do a better, more efficient job,” said Marysville Fire Chief Ron Karlen in a press release. “We also anticipate staffing this truck 24/7, so it’s not going to be a resource that just sits. It will get a lot of use.”
In addition, the Loma Rica/Browns Valley Community Services District was awarded a $10,000 grant to help purchase swift-water rescue equipment. The new equipment includes dry suits and on- and off-shore rescue equipment.