Officials with the Yuba Water Agency recently approved funding for two water-related educational programs in Yuba County in an effort to enhance the educational experience for local students.
One $46,704 grant will go to the Yuba Sutter Arts for its Learning Science Through Art water education program, which teaches students about the Yuba River through science and art projects. The funding, which will be used to hire teaching artists and purchase the necessary materials, will supplement the second and third grade curriculums at 23 Yuba County schools.
“This program will help build a bridge between art and core science curriculum,” said Abbie Cesena, managing director of Yuba Sutter Arts, in a press release. “Creativity provides a natural link to critical thinking and helps provide a path to understanding subject matter that may otherwise be challenging.”
Another grant worth $20,000 was approved to provide funding to the Olivehurst Public Utility District to help purchase water-related educational items in support of the Education Outreach Program, which is part of the California Department of Water Resources Disadvantaged Community Involvement Program.
The funding will complement Olivehurst schools’ existing core curriculum, while assisting teachers and students in learning more about water, where it comes from, how to conserve it, and whether or not it is sanitary, according to a press release. It will allow OPUD to purchase educational literature, four water-filling stations for schools, water bottles for students, water shoes for field trips to the river and other items.
The funding was approved during the agency’s Board of Directors meeting on Sept. 17.