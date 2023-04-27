Sutter County election officials announced this week that several special district seats are up for an election this August.
According to officials, the following districts will have an election on Aug. 29:
– Feather Water District: Three seats
– South Sutter Water District: Three seats
– Sutter Extension Water District: Two seats
– Levee District 1: Three seats
Officials said the first day that interested individuals can obtain Declaration of Candidacy forms at the Sutter County Elections Office is 7 a.m. on May 8. Forms will be available for these seats until 3:30 p.m. on June 2.
Filing forms will be available at the Sutter County Elections Office, located at 1435 Veterans Memorial Circle in Yuba City.
For more information, call the Sutter County Elections Office at 530-822-7122.
