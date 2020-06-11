California residents know all too well about the state’s variable climate. One year could see flooding while the next could see drought.
Currently, the state is experiencing a below-average water year due to the lack of precipitation, despite some late season storms. However, if the last few years were any indication of what’s to come, California’s water outlook could rebound.
“Overall, this year is similar to Water Year 2018,” said John James, water operations project manager for the Yuba Water Agency. “In the past four years, we have seen two significantly above-average years (2017, 2019) and two significantly below-average years (2018, 2020).”
James said Yuba County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, though late-season storms helped mitigate the impacts by distributing the precipitation over the late-spring time frame when the region typically wouldn’t see those types of weather events.
“The rain helped boost forecasted end-of-year New Bullards Bar reservoir storage to at or above the annual target for September 30,” he said. “This is in stark contrast to the forecast only a few months earlier.”
Droughts are typically determined a few different ways, including comparing observed precipitation with what’s normal; comparing soil moisture and crop conditions with what’s normal; or by looking at how much water is contained in the snowpack, the level or flow rate of moving water, water in reservoirs, or groundwater levels.
James said most major Northern California reservoir levels are near their average for this time of year.
As of June 8, Shasta Lake was 90 percent of its average; Lake Oroville was 80 percent of its average; New Bullards Bar was 105 percent of its average; and Englebright was at 98 percent of its average for the date.
“Snowpack runoff occurred 2-3 weeks earlier this year than the historical average, however, we were able to capture essentially all of that water in New Bullards Bar Dam for use later in the season,” James said.
The Yuba Water Agency has eight member units that divert water from the Yuba River for the purpose of agricultural irrigation. James said there will be no shortage of surface water irrigation supplies this year for those growers, though there will be some additional groundwater pumping for groundwater substitution water transfers this year.
“For these transfers, farmers forgo a portion of their surface water supply and pump groundwater instead,” he said.
“The surface water is released into the Yuba River to benefit fisheries and then flows to specific areas in California where water is needed.”
YWA works with other Groundwater Sustainability Agency partners in the region to monitor groundwater levels and water quality in the basin’s aquifers to ensure there is a reliable supply.
As temperatures continue to rise and more residents turn to the area’s rivers and reservoirs to cool off, James encouraged those planning to utilize the waterways to practice safety this summer.
“Rivers are still running fast and cold, and the water levels on the Yuba River can change dramatically, very suddenly,” James said. “We cannot emphasize enough how important it is that anyone recreating on the water wear a life jacket and maintain awareness at all times.”